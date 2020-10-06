You are here

All eyes on property

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM
REAL estate has always been a favoured asset among Singaporeans, and recent data attesting to price resilience is likely greeted with relief.

Recent flash estimates by the Urban Redevelopment Authority show an uptick of 0.8 per cent in the overall price index for private residential properties in the third quarter, a tad faster than the 0.3 rise recorded in the second quarter and a 1 per cent drop in the first quarter.

This is despite the worst recession on record and a spike in job cuts.

Demand for properties is said to be underpinned by record low interest rates and ample liquidity. The outlook going forward may well brighten as Singapore moves into Phase three of its reopening.

In this edition we highlight pockets of luxury property. On this page, you'll find the outlook for good class bungalows and luxury condominiums.

We also speak to GuocoLand's Cheng Hsing Yao who shares with us how the group's strategy of integrated developments which marry commercial, retail and luxury residential projects have paid off.

In our Roundtable, we speak to experts about the outlook for Singapore real estate investment trusts. While clouds hang over specific subsectors of Reits due to the economic pall cast by Covid-19, yieldhungry investors continue to keep Reit values well bid.

We wish you a rewarding investment journey.

Genevieve Cua
WEALTH EDITOR

 

Magazines

Trading in ultra-luxe homes slows

Not a zero-sum game

S-Reits in the spotlight

Looking out for the environment

Blazing a trail for impact

New chapter in Asia's water story

