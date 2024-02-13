‘Greenlash’ reshapes EU’s flagship sustainability deal

Farmers in Poland block a road with tractors during a protest on Feb 9. Recent weeks have seen such protests across Europe, fuelled by discontent over various issues including some green policies.

THE European Union’s Green New Deal has been one of the signature features of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s term in office since 2019. However, there are increasingly signs that this flagship policy may now transition to a new phase in 2024 with strong emphasis on decarbonisation, and less on biodiversity and nature conservation.

A key driver for this potential evolution is a growing “greenlash” (backlash against green policies) across much of Europe.

Recent weeks, for instance, have seen significant farmer protests across much of Europe including France, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, Greece, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Some of this discontent relates...