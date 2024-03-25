Subscribers

How to trade an election

It is becoming harder for investors to ignore politics

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 8:25 pm
Green-energy and cannabis stocks briefly became market darlings as the odds of a victory for Joe Biden rose in 2020.
PHOTO: AFP

General Elections

INVESTORS differ in their approach to elections. Some see politics as an edge to exploit; others as noise to block out. Even for those without a financial interest, markets offer a brutally frank perspective on the economic stakes. As elections approach in America and Britain, as well as plenty of other countries, that is especially valuable.

Take what happened before and after America’s presidential election in 2020. Green-energy and cannabis stocks briefly became market darlings as the odds of a victory for Joe Biden rose, since investors expected his administration to enact policies favourable to both. Exchange-traded funds covering the sectors rallied by over 100 per cent from two months...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

US elections

Stocks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Beware AI euphoria

Achieving the twin goals of vibrancy and sustainability

Manulife US Reit’s new leaders will have to meet asset disposition targets, win back investor trust

Investors are underestimating the physical risks of climate change

Mentors are valuable co-pilots in today’s turbulent job market

AI’s brave new world is going nowhere without the old

Breaking News

Most Popular