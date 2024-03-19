Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address during the Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference. The developer conference is expected to highlight new chip, software, and AI processor technology.

"Just how rich are businesses getting in the AI gold rush?"

BARELY a day goes by without excitement about artificial intelligence (AI) sending another company’s market value through the roof.

Earlier this month, the share price of Dell, a hardware manufacturer, jumped by over 30 per cent in a day because of hopes that the technology will boost sales. Days later, Together AI, a cloud-computing startup, raised new funding at a valuation of US$1.3 billion, up from US$500 million in November. One of its investors is Nvidia, a maker of AI chips that is itself on an extended bull run.

Before the launch of ChatGPT, a “generative” AI that responds to queries in uncannily human-like ways, in November 2022, its market capitalisation was about US$300 billion,...