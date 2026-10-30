The Business Times
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BRUNCH

Singapore is designing for a hotter future, but can it beat the heat?

Shrinking forest cover pushes urban planners to balance development with mitigating rising temperatures

Summarise

Benicia Tan

Published Fri, Oct 30, 2026 · 02:00 PM
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    • While Singapore’s heat mitigation solutions are largely mature, the challenge now lies in integrating them effectively at scale.
    • While Singapore’s heat mitigation solutions are largely mature, the challenge now lies in integrating them effectively at scale. ILLUSTRATION: KEW KEAT BOON, BT; ADOBE STOCK

    [SINGAPORE] The mercury is rising uncomfortably in Singapore’s concrete jungle.

    The annual mean temperature could rise by up to 5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, the latest climate projections from the Centre for Climate Research Singapore show. 

    And as climate change raises background temperatures globally, urbanisation also adds a warming effect at the local level.

    BrunchClimate changeUrban planningUrbanisationtemperatureCooling measuresBuilt environment sectorConstruction

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