The strange loyalty of Putin’s global fan club

Admirers of the Russian leader may soon lead the world’s three largest democracies

Gideon Rachman

Published Tue, Feb 20, 2024 · 8:48 pm
A makeshift memorial to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in front of the former Russian consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb 20.
PHOTO: AFP

Vladimir Putin

IT WOULD be comforting to believe that the death of Alexei Navalny will finally make Vladimir Putin an international pariah. But recent history and current politics suggest otherwise. It is sadly likely that Russia’s leader will continue to be treated with respect – and even admiration – in large parts of the world.

No one should expect that Xi Jinping will jettison Putin simply because another sudden death has taken place in Russia. China’s leader shares Putin’s hatred of pro-democracy activists. What is more surprising is that Putin also continues to have friendly relations with the leaders of some of the world’s most powerful democracies.

Indeed, it is entirely possible that the...

Russia

Xi Jinping

Narendra Modi

Prabowo Subianto

