Three seasons in 24 hours stump climate change deniers

A freaky February makes it much harder for sceptics to dismiss global warming

Mark Gongloff

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 1:39 pm
The weather around the world has been anything but normal this winter.
PHOTO: PIXABAY

Climate Change

SPRING doesn’t officially begin for more than three weeks, but it came early to Chicago this week, with temperatures hitting a pleasant 74 deg Fahrenheit (23 deg C) on Tuesday (Feb 27) afternoon.

Spring then quickly turned to summer, with severe thunderstorms slamming the area Tuesday night, bringing hail and reported tornadoes. Then winter returned on Wednesday morning, skipping fall, as the mercury plunged into the 20s, with icy winds and snow flurries.

Just a totally normal 24 hours in February.

Actually, the weather around the world has been anything but normal this winter. More to the point, it has forced us to reconsider what “normal” even means anymore when global warming is making...

