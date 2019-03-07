You are here

Home > Opinion
COMMENTARY

Blockchain users should work together to beat hackers

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The world of blockchain and cryptocurrency is one of excitement and intrigue, as both continue to grow in popularity and value. Yet, is it too good to be true?

Reports of scams, hacks, and security threats have become the order of the day. While blockchain's core technology has earned an excellent reputation for strong security, cryptocurrency assets continue to be stolen on a daily basis. In fact, over US$700 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen from crypto exchanges in just the first six months of 2018. Yet, the irony is that hackers and scammers are fair (in a way) - any crypto owner is fair game, be it an individual or an organisation.

Many users have thus lost confidence in the security of the crypto market. However, given the scale and acceleration of the issue, what can cryptocurrency users do about it?

To answer that, we must first understand the biggest security challenges in blockchain and cryptocurrency. The average cryptocurrency user today faces three major cybersecurity issues - exposure, anonymity, and lack of ownership.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The first issue is that ordinary blockchain users are exposed to phishing, malware, fraud and scams far too easily. Hackers and scammers are using a variety of malware to infect and infiltrate computers. From cryptojacking, which enables an attacker to use your computer's resources to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Monero, to ransomware, which locks a victim out of their device, malware comes in many different forms and can be distributed in lots of different ways. The most successful attack vector thus far has been spear phishing - using spoofed emails to gain unauthorised access to wallets - through socially engineered emails that appear genuine.

Secondly, while attackers can easily identify potential victims, the same cannot be said of the reverse. This is because transactions are often done anonymously, with neither party knowing the real identity of the other party - the transaction only goes through by leveraging consensus algorithms. This also means that that there is no way to stop hackers from transferring stolen funds through exchanges, with no way of retrieving stolen cryptos which are already in the full possession of hackers.

Finally, the victims of these attacks, who have already suffered loss, are generally solely responsible for resolving the damages. Due to the anonymity of cryptocurrency transactions, and the limited capabilities of crypto exchanges and wallet services in preventing users from transacting crypto funds to malicious addresses, the responsibility of ensuring a safe transaction often falls on the user alone. Furthermore, there currently exists no organisation that provides cybersecurity tools specifically in the area of the protection and recovery of crypto assets.

Looking at the three cybersecurity issues, we can attribute the fundamental problem to decentralisation, ie the lack of any centralised control or authority. Without such a body or organisation, the responsibility of solving any security issues lies with every single user, and it's practically impossible for any individual to come up with a solution for every threat.

However, could decentralisation also be the key to tackling today's growing crypto threats? Blockchain's distributed peer-to-peer nature could also be used to fight back against hackers.

TACKLING THE PITFALLS OF DECENTRALISATION - WITH DECENTRALISATION

It is essential to relook at our current security ecosystem, as many conventional security practices are inherently too reactive, leaving wallet services and exchanges scrambling to play catchup. While an individual might not be able to solve every issue, having a community of volunteers and advocates that come together to share collective intelligence can create a secure cybersecurity ecosystem.

Crowdsourced intelligence is hence the next step to making cyberspace safer. By leveraging the community to stand guard against instances of hacking and attacks, a crowdsourced threat intelligence platform could be created - which will collect, analyse, and validate any information related to malicious activities. This information, once verified, can then be shared with crypto exchanges, custodians, wallet services, and more, thereby protecting users while maintaining the fundamental autonomy of decentralisation and helping to protect the crypto world.

With bad actors constantly finding new ways to attack their targets, it is no longer enough to be reactionary, and only plug security holes as they appear. Instead, it is time for blockchain users to be proactive and work together as a community to stay ahead of hackers.

  • The writer is head of operations at Uppsala Security

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
5 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

Must Read

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Grab takes in US$1.46b more to feed Super App ambition in SEA

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening