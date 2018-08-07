You are here
Cambodia's exchange gets boost from latest addition
An imminent IPO by a Malaysian company may help revive investor interest in Cambodia Securities Exchange, which is one of the smallest exchanges in the world.
THE BIG guns of the Cambodian stock market - a "Clean Water Hero" and a liquor and real estate queen - may be able to revive the fortunes of one of the smallest exchanges in the world, with just five listed firms, that has seen thin trading since it began operating in April 2012.
A sixth
