Relook energy usage to redesign buildings
A building's systems can be adjusted to reduce overall energy usage when occupant behaviour such as time of usage and amount of energy used is known.
THE RAPID rate of urbanisation in South-east Asia is sending infrastructure construction and development on an overdrive across the region, resulting in unprecedented levels of carbon emissions. At present, 309 million people - 48 per cent of the Asean population - live in urban areas. This
