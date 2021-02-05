Towards a city-state of infinite possibilities

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE maxim "opportunities in a crisis" has often been used in the context of the pandemic. It might be applied to Singapore's Budget 2021, albeit with one small twist: The Budget will also need to address opportunities beyond the immediate crisis.
As the fallout from the pandemic continues...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes