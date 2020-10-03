Social-media time bombs that go TikTok TikTok

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SOCIAL-MEDIA darling TikTok boasts 800 million active users. Reports value it at up to US$50 billion. Considering that its Beijing-based app maker launched it worldwide only two years ago, that represents huge growth. Contrast that to the 14-year-old Twitter: "only" 330 million...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes