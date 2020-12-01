Sunak statement fails to address gathering Brexit storm

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
RISHI Sunak gave a mini-budget last week with shocking economic data confirming the UK's deepest recession in over 300 years. Yet, bad as this is, worse could still be to come with the end of the Brexit transition period - which was the glaring omission in the finance minister's statement....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes