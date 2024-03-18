BT Future of Finance: Empowering young entrepreneurs for tomorrow (Ep 9)

Starting a business is not an easy journey. Many obstacles along the way could make or break the dream. In this episode, BT’s Lee Kim Siang sits down with Paul Kan from UOB to talk about the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs in the startup landscape, and the resources out there for budding entrepreneurs.

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.

Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.

This episode of Future of Finance podcast is presented by UOB.

Highlights:

00:40 Rising costs and cash flow management

02:26 Integrated solutions for business efficiency

04:02 Supporting women entrepreneurs

06:09 Advice for young entrepreneurs

More about:

UOB’s SME Hub

Hosted by: Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)

With Paul Kan, country head, Business Banking Singapore, UOB

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

