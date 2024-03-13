BT Mark to Market: Behind the minority-investor movement at Great Eastern (Ep 41)

A group of minority shareholders at Great Eastern have put through three resolutions to address their assessment of Great Eastern’s shares. Their attempt to table these resolutions at the upcoming AGM has been rejected. What is next?

BT’s Ben Paul sits down with independent investor Ong Chin Woo to discuss his concerns and breakdown the resolutions proposed.

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

Highlights of the podcast:

01:21 Great Eastern’s board, minorities square off

04:42 Resolutions to align interests, unlock value

11:28 Shareholders of OCBC may stand to benefit

19:48 Minorities must be reasonable, willing to fight

Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)

With Ong Chin Woo, independent investor

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Ben Paul & Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

