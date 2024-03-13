BT Mark to Market: Behind the minority-investor movement at Great Eastern (Ep 41)

A group of minority shareholders at Great Eastern have put through three resolutions to address their assessment of Great Eastern’s shares. Their attempt to table these resolutions at the upcoming AGM has been rejected. What is next?
BT’s Ben Paul sits down with independent investor Ong Chin Woo to discuss his concerns and breakdown the resolutions proposed.
Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
Highlights of the podcast:
01:21 Great Eastern’s board, minorities square off
04:42 Resolutions to align interests, unlock value
11:28 Shareholders of OCBC may stand to benefit
19:48 Minorities must be reasonable, willing to fight
Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)
With Ong Chin Woo, independent investor
Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Ben Paul & Emily Liu
Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Follow BT Mark To Market:
Channel: bt.sg/btmark2mkt
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/4DJp
Spotify: bt.sg/4DJN
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/4D2E
Website: bt.sg/mark2mkt
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks: bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
WealthBT: bt.sg/btwealthbt
PropertyBT: bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Podcasts: bt.sg/pcOM
BT Market Focus: bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Branded Podcasts: bt.sg/brpod
BT Lens On: bt.sg/btlenson