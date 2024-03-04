MARK TO MARKET ·
Minority-investor action at Great Eastern, OCBC may spur expectations of value-unlocking initiatives

OCBC’s long-held narrative that ownership of Great Eastern is crucial to its strategy is likely to be challenged

Ben Paul

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 5:00 am
Minority shareholders of Great Eastern want to put forward three resolutions, including one to end the company's practice of paying its executives with OCBC shares.
PHOTO: BT FILE

PHOTO: BT FILE

THIS column said in July last year that analysts and investors must be prepared to engage in the often difficult and disagreeable task of challenging long-held attitudes and ideas at some of Singapore’s most respected companies in order to unlock value and enliven the local market.

On Friday (Mar 1), a group of minority shareholders of Great Eastern kicked off a public campaign to get the board of the insurer to address the steep undervaluation of its shares in the market.

Led by a former remisier named Ong Chin Woo, the minority investors have put forward three resolutions to be tabled at Great Eastern’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

The first resolution is for Great Eastern to withhold...

