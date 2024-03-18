BT Money Hacks: Are luxury watches a viable investment? (Ep 165)

Published Mon, Mar 18, 2024 · 5:00 am
Are luxury watches worth their lofty price tag?
PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Money Hacks

Watches are one of the most popular buys for wealthy Singaporeans. If you’ve seen one up close, you can see why they’re such beloved works of art. But can they pull their weight as investments?

BT’s Lee Kim Siang sits down with Nick Lim, director of second-hand dealer Chuan Watch to get to the bottom of this. 

Synopsis: Every first, third and fifth Monday of the month, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

Highlights of the conversation: 

01:37 Pros and cons of watches as investment

02:58 How to evaluate a watch

05:59 Factors that influence the price of a watch

06:35 The Covid luxury watch boom and bust

Hosted by: Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)

With Nick Lim, director, Chuan Watch

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

---

