Lens on Singapore: Not everyone is thriving in Singapore (Ep 7)

The idea that in shiny and successful Singapore, there might be citizens living in a cycle of poverty would seem preposterous to some. And yet the island does have low-income families struggling to survive amidst rising living costs. What is being done about it? Can DPM Lawrence Wong’s Reimagined Singapore Dream make things better for these families? And why should the average Singaporean even care? Claressa Monteiro finds out.

Synopsis: A monthly podcast series from The Business Times on current affairs, societal issues and government policies explored through the lens of how it impacts us in Singapore and in the region.

Highlights of the conversation:

00:35 Minimum income standards in Singapore

01:47 Challenges faced by low-income families

04:42 Government initiatives and social support

10:10 New policy shift - ComLink+

16:30 Future policies and outlook

Hosted by: Claressa Monteiro (claremb@sph.com.sg)

With Denise Low, director of service delivery, Ministry of Social and Family Development; Dr. Ng Kok Hoe, senior research fellow, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy; Edmund Rodrigues, chairperson of family support services, Eurasian Association and Karen, recipient of ComCare and Eurasian Association assistance.

Edited by: Claressa Monteiro & Emily Liu

Produced by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

