Market Focus Daily: Monday, March 25, 2024 (Ep 29)

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 5:46 pm
Market updates for Monday.
PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Market Focus

Singapore’s inflation higher than expected in February; Tokyo stocks end winning streak in profit taking; Private equity deals in Asia plummet to decade low; Best World International seeks to delist by selective capital reduction.

Synopsis: Market Focus Daily is a closing bell roundup by The Business Times that looks at the day’s market movements and news from Singapore and the region.

Written and hosted by: Emily Liu (emilyliu@sph.com.sg)

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced and edited by: Lee Kim Siang & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Straits Times Index

