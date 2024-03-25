Singapore shares little changed at Monday’s open; STI down 0.01%

Benicia Tan

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 9:40 am
On the Singapore Exchange, gainers outnumber losers 79 to 75.
Singapore Stocks

SINGAPORE stocks were trading muted on Monday (Mar 25) morning, following subdued performances in global markets.  

As at 9.02 am, the Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.45 point or 0.01 per cent to 3,217.52. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 79 to 75 after 92.9 million securities worth S$57 million changed hands. 

Seatrium was the most heavily traded counter by volume. It rose S$0.001 or 1.3 per cent to S$0.08 after 8.2 million securities were transacted.

Other companies that were briskly traded included Thai Beverage, which was down S$0.005 or 1 per cent at S$0.485, and Golden Agri-Resources, which advanced S$0.005 or 1.9 per cent to S$0.275.

Banking stocks were down in early trade. DBS declined S$0.05 or 0.1 per cent to S$35.78, and OCBC dipped S$0.07 or 0.5 per cent to S$13.53. UOB was nearly flat as the counter ended S$0.01 or 0.03 per cent down at S$29.06.

US major indices were mixed on Friday following varied corporate performance. While the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.2 per cent to 16,428.82, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.8 per cent to 39,475.9. The broad-based S&P 500 sank 0.1 per cent to 5,234.18.

Over in Europe, losses in technology shares and the personal and household goods index were offset by gains in defensive utility and real estate shares. The pan-European Stoxx 600 secured its ninth straight weekly gain and closed largely flat, down 0.03 per cent at 509.64.

Straits Times Index

