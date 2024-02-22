PropertyBT: Property equities versus physical property (Ep 28)

What are the pros and cons of buying property-related listed equities versus physical property? Should we hone in on real estate investment trusts? How will interest rate movements affect our investments? Senior correspondent Leslie Yee gets insights from Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Ng.
Highlights of the podcast:
01:55 Outlook for Singapore property
05:02 Listed property-related equities
10:40 Reit opportunities
15:05 Impact of interest rate movements
Read Leslie’s articles:
Will Ong Beng Seng’s links to Iswaran case undermine his ability to effectively lead HPL?
Major shareholders are not helping by buying more cheap shares in deeply discounted listed groups
With Wilson Ng, Singapore equity strategist and head of ASEAN property research, Morgan Stanley
