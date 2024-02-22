PropertyBT: Property equities versus physical property (Ep 28)

What are the pros and cons of buying property-related listed equities versus physical property? Should we hone in on real estate investment trusts? How will interest rate movements affect our investments? Senior correspondent Leslie Yee gets insights from Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Ng.

Synopsis: Hosted by senior correspondent Leslie Yee, PropertyBT from The Business Times shares insights on all things Singapore property to help you on your property investment journey. Episodes feature views and insights from property analysts.

Highlights of the podcast:

01:55 Outlook for Singapore property

05:02 Listed property-related equities

10:40 Reit opportunities

15:05 Impact of interest rate movements

Read Leslie’s articles:

Will Ong Beng Seng’s links to Iswaran case undermine his ability to effectively lead HPL?

Major shareholders are not helping by buying more cheap shares in deeply discounted listed groups

Written and hosted by: Leslie Yee (lyee@sph.com.sg)

With Wilson Ng, Singapore equity strategist and head of ASEAN property research, Morgan Stanley

Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro

Produced by: Leslie Yee & Emily Liu

Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

---

