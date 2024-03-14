Banyan Group bets big on branded residences

BRANDED residences have quickly gained ground across the world and the market is poised for exponential growth in the next few years.
Banyan Group, formerly Banyan Tree Holdings, is a case in point.
In the group’s latest financial year ended December 2023 (FY2023), the total value of property sales from its branded residences and extended stay segment was S$267.8 million with 432 deals closed. That is around 23 per cent higher than FY2022’s S$217.2 million from the sale of 354 units, and makes for Banyan’s best sales performance thus far.
Unrecognised revenue from property sales as at Dec 31, 2023, was S$377.7 million, up 67 per cent from the previous year. Some S$92.6 million is estimated...