Subscribers

Banyan Group bets big on branded residences

Segment hit a high in FY2023 with S$267.8 million worth of new sales and more growth is expected, especially in Thailand

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 7:26 pm
Laguna Lakelands by the Banyan Group is expected to be Phuket's largest private residential community.
PHOTO: BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Tree

BRANDED residences have quickly gained ground across the world and the market is poised for exponential growth in the next few years.

Banyan Group, formerly Banyan Tree Holdings, is a case in point.

In the group’s latest financial year ended December 2023 (FY2023), the total value of property sales from its branded residences and extended stay segment was S$267.8 million with 432 deals closed. That is around 23 per cent higher than FY2022’s S$217.2 million from the sale of 354 units, and makes for Banyan’s best sales performance thus far. 

Unrecognised revenue from property sales as at Dec 31, 2023, was S$377.7 million, up 67 per cent from the previous year. Some S$92.6 million is estimated...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Residential property

Thailand

Asian Property

Asia Property

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Property

KKR to buy Japan real estate even after BOJ raises rates

Goldman Sachs to resume bets on US property, other investors warn of more pain

Manhattan apartment rents climb during busy February for leasing

UK housing market strengthens in February: RICS survey

Sydney faces growing pains as its housing crisis deepens

Goldman Sachs Asset Management to resume US commercial property investment

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article