Young couples voice concerns over housing loan limits under new HDB protocols

Uncertainty is mounting over reassessments for housing loan amounts and grant clawbacks

Yong Jun Yuan

Published Wed, Mar 13, 2024 · 7:35 pm
Some young couples are concerned that their HDB housing loan amounts will be assessed based on the new HFE letters, with no reassessments possible in the future.
PHOTO: BT FILE

HDB

FIRST-TIME homebuyers are raising questions over a lack of clarity in government policy on assessments for housing loans and grants given by the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

In chat groups on social media channels such as Telegram, posts show several young couples caught in a bind over the amount of financing they now qualify for. This comes on the back of a change in when HDB assesses flat applicants’ incomes for loans and grants.

Some are concerned that their HDB housing loan amounts will be assessed based on the new HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letters, with no reassessments possible in the future.

This would be especially challenging for couples who apply to buy a flat while one party...

Singapore mortgages

