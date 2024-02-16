SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024 ·
Budget 2024: ABSD concessions ‘an olive branch’ but won’t offer much relief to developers

Jessie Lim

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 11:01 pm Updated Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 11:08 pm
The revised ABSD remission scheme will apply to projects on residential land acquired on or after Jul 6, 2018.
REVISIONS to the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) regime for land are a signal that the government acknowledges the challenges property developers face in today’s market, but will not go far in lowering costs or offering relief, market watchers said.

On Friday (Feb 16), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced changes that would reduce the amount of ABSD that developers have to cough up if they are not able to sell out their residential projects within the prescribed timeline. “Despite their best efforts, the developers sometimes face difficulties in meeting this timelime requirement,” he said.

The ABSD clawback rate for residential projects will be lowered for developers who sell at...

