Bungalow market down but not out

Crazy rich deals and rents

The 18 GCB deals that showed up in caveats data last year did not include four significant GCB deals at Nassim Road, reported by the media, that were completed in the March-April period of 2023. No caveats were lodged for these deals.

A portfolio of three GCBs was sold by Cuscaden Peak Investments to members of the Fangiono family behind Singapore-listed palm oil producer First Resources, for a total sum of S$206.7 million (S$4,500 psf). Before this, a member of the Fangiono family also bought a GCB further up the road for S$88 million (S$3,917 psf). If these deals had been included, they would have pushed the average price (psf) even higher.

One interesting phenomenon in the GCB market in recent years has been the evolution of exuberant rents. Some bungalows were leased at above S$100,000 per month, with some tenants reportedly paying three years or more rental in advance. Statistics showed that there were three bungalows leased out at above S$100,000 a month in 2021 and 2022, while 2023 registered four such cases.

However, the “party” more or less ended following the high-profile money-laundering bust in August 2023, with several of these “wealthy tenants” either being arrested by the police or leaving the country.

As a result, several bungalows fell vacant and are now available for rent. Even at more realistic rents, owners of such properties are now taking a longer time to find replacement tenants due to the stigma associated with former occupiers. By the fourth quarter of 2023, asking rents for GCBs had declined by 30 per cent or more.

Where is the bungalow market headed?

The outlook for the bungalow market in 2024 is still somewhat clouded. For one, due to the increases in Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (in December 2021 and April 2023), we have observed that most of the GCB buyers in 2022 and 2023 were Singapore citizens and newly naturalised citizens who were buying their first property for owner-occupation. Most of them were professionals and businessmen in their late 30s or early 40s.

With the current uncertainties and the repercussions of the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict, it remains to be seen how many more new multimillionaires will support this segment.

Secondly, owners of high-end properties will be paying higher property taxes. For owner-occupied properties, property tax rates have been raised from 4 to 23 per cent in 2023, to 4 to 32 per cent in 2024.

For properties that are rented out, rates have been increased from 11 to 27 per cent in 2023 to 12 to 36 per cent in 2024.

The higher tax burden might lead some owners to sell their bungalow on one hand. On the other, any potential buyer whose original intention was to acquire a GCB to enjoy high rental income might decide that it is no longer attractive to do so.

With all these factors at play, we can expect the first half of 2024 to see slow sales, with room for some moderation in prices.

That said, we are aware that there are ready buyers who are waiting on the side for sellers to drop prices. When that happens, sales momentum would improve, bringing more stability to prices.

Han Huan Mei is research director at List Sotheby’s International Realty