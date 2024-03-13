Subscribers

Chinese national who had Singaporeans front landed property purchases arrested

Jessie Lim Megan Cheah

Published Wed, Mar 13, 2024 · 6:50 pm
BT understands that Zhan, a Singapore PR, was arrested on Mar 1 after returning to Singapore for unknown reasons.
A CHINESE national, who absconded after he was charged with having Singaporeans front his purchases of three landed properties worth over S$6 million, has been arrested upon his return to Singapore, The Business Times has learnt.

Zhan Guotuan had allegedly nominated a Singaporean couple to purchase three houses on East Coast Road that were restricted – as they were not “non-restricted residential property” – between 2007 and 2008.

Foreigners are not permitted to buy landed property on Singapore’s...

