New Bill proposes up to S$100,000 in fines for corporate service providers that breach anti-money laundering obligations

CORPORATE service providers (CSPs) can face up to S$100,000 in fines per instance if they fail to meet their anti-money laundering obligations.

Fines will be imposed upon conviction of non-compliance with obligations related to detecting and preventing money laundering, financing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and terrorism financing.

The penalty is among new measures in a proposed Bill aimed at enhancing the regulatory framework for CSPs, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) on Tuesday (Mar 12).

They are seeking public feedback on the new Bill and proposed amendments to the Companies Act 1967 and Limited Liability Partnerships Act 2005.

Under the new Bill, all business entities that provide corporate services in Singapore will need to register with Acra. These services include:

Forming corporations on behalf of other persons.

Acting or arranging for persons to act as directors or nominee shareholders.

Providing registered office or business address for business entities.

Designated activities related to providing accounting services.

Carrying out transactions with Acra on behalf of other persons, or as a secretary of a company by way of business.

Such transactions include buying and selling real estate, managing client money, securities or other assets, and managing bank savings or securities accounts.

SEE ALSO SGX RegCo seeks views on incorporating ISSB sustainability standards into listing rules

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

CSPs will need to register with Acra every two years and have at least one registered qualified individual. Acra and MOF noted that non-registration offences could carry a fine of up to S$50,000 and/or imprisonment.

The new Bill will also target the misuse of nominee directorship arrangements by barring individuals from acting as nominee directors unless their appointments have been arranged by registered CSPs.

Nominee directors must also be assessed as “fit and proper” by the registered CSPs and, together with shareholders, disclose to Acra their nominee status and the identities of their nominators.

MOF and Acra will also increase the penalties for breaches of obligations related to the Register of Registrable Controllers, Register of Nominee Directors and Register of Nominee Shareholders.

Plans to raise penalties on errant CSPs and place restrictions on directorships have been in the works since October 2023, after a mega money laundering probe rocked Singapore.

Investigations have led to Acra cancelling the registration of the filing agent linked to the 10 foreigners nabbed in the anti-money laundering bust. The registration belonging to the agent’s qualified individual has also been invalidated.

The agent, LW Business Consultancy, had failed to perform the additional customer due diligence measures required for customers not physically present during onboarding.

Another breach also resulted from the company’s failure to inquire about the existence of a beneficial owner in relation to some of its customers. LW also failed to perform risk assessments in relation to some of its customers.

Acra has been studying restrictions on directorships to ensure nominee directors are fit and proper for the role, said Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah on Oct 3, 2023, in a ministerial statement to Parliament.

Restrictions include limiting the number of nominee directorships that one can hold, in line with international benchmarks. Currently, there are no limits to the number of companies that a director can be involved in.

A Singapore resident was previously reported to be listed as a director, secretary and shareholder of 185 companies here, several of which were linked to some of the money laundering suspects arrested.