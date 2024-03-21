Jurong Lake District: Examining the master-developer model

An artist's impression of the Jurong Lake District where the successful tenderer has to build at least 70,000 sq m of office space and about 600 housing units under the first phase.

THE tender for a 6.5 hectare (ha) white site at Jurong Lake District (JLD) – which was put up for sale in June last year under the Government Land Sales programme using the master-developer approach – will close next Tuesday (Mar 26).

To be completed over the next 10 to 15 years, the proposed development will kick-start JLD’s transformation with 146,000 square metres (sq m) of office space, and up to 166,000 sq m of residential space – which could yield about 1,700 units when completed. The development will also include 73,000 sq m of space for uses such as retail and food and beverage.

JLD is envisioned as Singapore’s largest business district outside the city centre.

Wong Xian Yang,...