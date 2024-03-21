Subscribers

Jurong Lake District: Examining the master-developer model

Samuel Oh

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 5:01 am
An artist's impression of the Jurong Lake District where the successful tenderer has to build at least 70,000 sq m of office space and about 600 housing units under the first phase.
ILLUSTRATION: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Government Land Sales

THE tender for a 6.5 hectare (ha) white site at Jurong Lake District (JLD) – which was put up for sale in June last year under the Government Land Sales programme using the master-developer approach – will close next Tuesday (Mar 26).

To be completed over the next 10 to 15 years, the proposed development will kick-start JLD’s transformation with 146,000 square metres (sq m) of office space, and up to 166,000 sq m of residential space – which could yield about 1,700 units when completed. The development will also include 73,000 sq m of space for uses such as retail and food and beverage.

JLD is envisioned as Singapore’s largest business district outside the city centre.

Wong Xian Yang,...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

government tender

Commercial property

Residential property

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Property

US 30-year mortgage rate nears 7%, restraining home purchases

UK house prices fall by 0.6% in annual terms in January

ERA steps up push for ‘eventual full digitalisation’

Real estate execs concerned about oversupply of property agents: NUS survey

Sweden’s troubled home construction sector shows signs of life

China’s builders tackle restructuring as crisis enters new phase

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article