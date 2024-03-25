Private-home sub-sales continue to hit new highs in 2023

The sub-sale of a 657 sq ft unit in Sky Everton (pictured) in October made the seller S$10,000 in profit, data from Mogul.sg showed.

SUB-SALE volumes in Singapore’s private housing market rose yet again in 2023 to their highest level since 2013 with 1,294 transactions, a 69.2 per cent jump from the previous year.

This is the second straight year of strong growth in the sub-sales market, which is typically seen as a proxy for speculative buying behaviour. Volumes had hit a decade-long high in 2022 with 765 transactions, up 34.7 per cent from 2021.

Still, current levels are a fraction of the 4,863 sub-sale deals recorded during the housing market’s peak in 2007. And the rise in sub-sales is likely a result of the recent strong run-up in home values.

A sub-sale is recorded when a buyer resells a property bought directly...