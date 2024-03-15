Singapore’s private home sales down nearly half in February; 149 condos sold amid holiday lull

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 149 private homes in February, 47 per cent fewer than the 281 units moved in January, data released on Friday (Mar 15) by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed.

The figure for the month, excluding executive condominiums (ECs), is around a third of the 433 units sold in February 2023.

It is also the lowest sales figure for February since 2008, when developers sold 174 units, noted Christine Sun, OrangeTee Group’s chief researcher and strategist.

Lee Sze Teck, Huttons senior director of data analytics, attributed the drop mainly to the lack of launches of major non-landed developments during the month. Developers launched just 45 units, down nearly 10 times from the previous month’s 417 units.

Lee suggested that because “quite a number” of buyers typically travel during the Chinese New Year period, making it “not ideal” for a project launch.

Including ECs, 183 units were sold in February. In comparison, 929 units were launched in January, and 588 units sold.

URA’s data indicated that condo and private apartment sales were fairly even across the three market segments last month.

The Outside Central Region and Rest of Central Region both sold 58 units, accounting for 38.9 per cent of sales each. Some 33 units were sold in the prime Core Central Region, making up 22.1 per cent of new sales.