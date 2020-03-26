You are here

Home > Real Estate

Airbnb says US coronavirus stimulus bill could offer its hosts some relief

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 10:39 AM

AB_airbnb_260320.jpg
Airbnb Inc hosts in the United States could get some relief from a US$2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that is nearing a vote in Congress, the home-rental startup said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb Inc hosts in the United States could get some relief from a US$2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that is nearing a vote in Congress, the home-rental startup said on Wednesday.

The travel industry, including Airbnb, has been hard hit as governments worldwide impose restrictions on movement to help slow the spread of the virus, which has infected over 450,000 people across the globe and led to more than 21,000 deaths.

To relieve the economic impact in the United States, a massive federal aid bill that received bipartisan agreement on Wednesday includes temporary unemployment benefits for self-employed and gig workers during the coronavirus crisis.

In an email to Reuters, Airbnb expressed thanks to lawmakers for recognizing those who depend on income earned through renting out short-term accommodation via Airbnb's website.

Under the bill, Airbnb said hosts or hosts with family members diagnosed with Covid-19 - the illness caused by the virus - would be able to apply for unemployment assistance.

SEE ALSO

Japan to set up coronavirus headquarters, possible step to emergency declaration: media

Hosts deemed sole proprietors that report Airbnb income would also be eligible for small business loans to cover interest on mortgage payments, rent and utility bills if their business is impacted by the outbreak, Airbnb said.

Hosts who use independent contractors to clean or service properties would also be eligible for those loans to pay workers, the company said.

REUTERS

Real Estate

OUE to rebrand Mandarin Orchard as largest Hilton hotel in Asia-Pacific

ARA to grow property credit platform with majority stake in Europe's Venn Partners

Olympics delay leaves Athletes' Village in limbo

US new home sales fall in Feb - could decline further on Covid-19

Time to review Project Completion Period deadlines

CDL New Zealand unit to halt development works, close office due to lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 10:50 AM
Government & Economy

Japan to set up coronavirus headquarters, possible step to emergency declaration: media

[TOKYO] The Japanese government was preparing to set up a special headquarters on coronavirus as early as Thursday...

Mar 26, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

US should refrain from export controls in pandemic response: Chamber of Commerce

[WASHINGTON] The US Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the United States to refrain from adopting export...

Mar 26, 2020 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

US joblessness set to spike as virus takes toll on businesses

[WASHINGTON] With streets in major cities barren, and shops and restaurants forced to close due to the coronavirus...

Mar 26, 2020 10:26 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares set for third day of gains ahead of US stimulus vote

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday, with technology and healthcare stocks driving gains, as investors...

Mar 26, 2020 10:23 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines calls for trading halt pending announcement

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) on Thursday morning called for a halt in the trading of its shares pending the release of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.