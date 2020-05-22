Asia investors hunt property that gains on social distancing

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[HONG KONG] Asian investors are beginning to scout for property deals that would benefit from shifts in how people live and work in a post-coronavirus world, according to Hong Kong-based boutique investment advisory firm TTB Partners.
The expected changes brought on by lockdowns that have...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes