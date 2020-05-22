You are here

Home > Real Estate

Asia investors hunt property that gains on social distancing

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 9:59 AM

[HONG KONG] Asian investors are beginning to scout for property deals that would benefit from shifts in how people live and work in a post-coronavirus world, according to Hong Kong-based boutique investment advisory firm TTB Partners.

The expected changes brought on by lockdowns that have...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

CapitaLand to launch e-commerce, online food ordering platform

Australian housing isn't the one-way road to riches it once was

Property agents soldier on with virtual marketing

Bidding wars are back in US housing market

Commercial property transactions in US plunge 71% in April

Show galleries to remain closed until further notice: URA

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 10:01 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than 2 per cent at the open Friday after China said it would introduce a...

May 22, 2020 09:47 AM
Garage

Jeff Bezos's family office bets on startup mapping human proteins

[SEATTLE] Sujal Patel's data storage company, Isilon Systems, was one of the only tech startups to raise investment...

May 22, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Friday’s open tracking Wall St retreat; STI down 1%

SINGAPORE shares pulled back at Friday's open as worries over renewed Sino-US trade tensions weighed on sentiment...

May 22, 2020 09:30 AM
Government & Economy

Japan consumer prices log first drop in more than 3 years

[TOKYO] Consumer prices in Japan fell for the first time in more than three years last month, official data showed...

May 22, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.31...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.