You are here

Home > Real Estate

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 11:29 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

file6uehifyjgx2txucj5y8.jpg
BHG Singapore is taking over the first two floors of the space formerly occupied by Robinsons Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre, The Business Times has learnt.
ST PHOTO: NIVASH JOYVIN

DEPARTMENT store operator BHG Singapore is taking over the first two floors of the space formerly occupied by Robinsons Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre, The Business Times has learnt.

Robinsons used to occupy three floors spanning 85,000 square feet (sq ft) at Raffles City before it closed the store last weekend, exiting the retail scene for good after years of losses.

BHG's new store at Raffles City will open its doors to the public by the end of this month. It is said to be a new concept store called "ONE ASSEMBLY" and is a collaboration between BHG and Raffles City.

In a joint statement, BHG and Raffles City said that the concept store will offer "the ultimate selection of beauty, fashion, home and living, and experiential offerings". The store will also have two "experiential spa cabins" for shoppers to relax in.

"We are excited to be embarking on this new project with our long-term partner CapitaLand. ONE ASSEMBLY will provide new experiences to shoppers and, combined with its prime location, we are confident that it will become a favoured destination for our shoppers. This new start in the beginning of 2021 also signals hope and optimism for a better future, after a tough 2020," said Udai Kunzru, managing director at BHG Singapore.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Said Chris Chong, retail managing director at CapitaLand Singapore: "We are delighted to collaborate with BHG Singapore and incubate interesting concepts and experiences for the shoppers of Raffles City. By joining hands to present ONE ASSEMBLY, we set out to enhance Raffles City's shopping experience with a plethora of offerings that are thoughtfully curated for this collaborative space, delighting shoppers each time they visit us."

On Thursday, Courts Singapore announced that it is opening a new flagship store at The Heeren in place of Robinsons, taking up all 186,000 sq ft of space over six floors vacated by the latter.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei snaps winning streak on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as investors...

Jan 15, 2021 02:07 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares pare gains as health stocks offset US stimulus boost

[BENGALURU] Australian shares pared early gains to end steady on Friday as investors lapped up US President-elect...

Jan 15, 2021 01:41 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia quake toll rises to at least 34: authorities

[JAKARTA] At least 34 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island early Friday...

Jan 15, 2021 01:25 PM
Real Estate

Developers in Singapore sell 1,217 private homes in December; full-year tally at 10,024

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,217 new private homes in December, up 57.2 per cent from the 774 units sold in...

Jan 15, 2021 01:19 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor Group to build first overseas fuel cell system plant in China

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor Group has signed an investment pact with the government of China's southern province of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Guoco Group proposes S$0.70 per share offer to take GL private

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Hot stock: iFast surges more than 5.5%, prompting SGX query

Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Medtecs, Sunningdale Tech, First Reit, Lian Beng

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for