BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

DEPARTMENT store operator BHG Singapore is taking over the first two floors of the space formerly occupied by Robinsons Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre, The Business Times has learnt.

Robinsons used to occupy three floors spanning 85,000 square feet (sq ft) at Raffles City before it closed the store last weekend, exiting the retail scene for good after years of losses.

BHG's new store at Raffles City will open its doors to the public by the end of this month. It is said to be a new concept store called "ONE ASSEMBLY" and is a collaboration between BHG and Raffles City.

In a joint statement, BHG and Raffles City said that the concept store will offer "the ultimate selection of beauty, fashion, home and living, and experiential offerings". The store will also have two "experiential spa cabins" for shoppers to relax in.

"We are excited to be embarking on this new project with our long-term partner CapitaLand. ONE ASSEMBLY will provide new experiences to shoppers and, combined with its prime location, we are confident that it will become a favoured destination for our shoppers. This new start in the beginning of 2021 also signals hope and optimism for a better future, after a tough 2020," said Udai Kunzru, managing director at BHG Singapore.

Said Chris Chong, retail managing director at CapitaLand Singapore: "We are delighted to collaborate with BHG Singapore and incubate interesting concepts and experiences for the shoppers of Raffles City. By joining hands to present ONE ASSEMBLY, we set out to enhance Raffles City's shopping experience with a plethora of offerings that are thoughtfully curated for this collaborative space, delighting shoppers each time they visit us."

On Thursday, Courts Singapore announced that it is opening a new flagship store at The Heeren in place of Robinsons, taking up all 186,000 sq ft of space over six floors vacated by the latter.