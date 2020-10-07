You are here

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 5:08 PM
The property sits on a land area spanning 2,347.6 square metres. The EOI exercise closes at 3pm on Nov 11.
PHOTO: SRI

A GOOD Class Bungalow (GCB) within the Caldecott Hill Estate has been put on the market via an expression of interest (EOI) exercise.

Exclusive marketing agent SRI told The Business Times (BT) that the indicative price stands at S$27 million. This is a trustee sale - a tender on behalf of the trustees of the estate.

Located at 204 Lornie Road in District 11, the freehold property sits on a land area spanning 2,347.6 square metres (25,270 square feet).

The mature Upper Thomson neighborhood, known for its restaurants and cafes, is about a 10-minute drive away from the bungalow.

Directly across from the property is the MaRitchie Reservoir Park with boardwalks and forest trails. The house is also a 10-minute walk to the Caldecott MRT station, which will become an interchange when it connects to the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line.

The property is connected to the rest of Singapore via major arterial roads and expressways such as Lornie Road, Lornie Highway, Pan Island Expressway and Central Expressway.

The site has a 50-metre dual frontage, with the option to rename the address to Joan Road subject to approval from the authorities, SRI noted.

Bruce Lye, SRI co-founder and managing partner, said: "As the current house has a prominent frontage and is ideal for reconstruction, it offers an opportunity for the next owner to build a signature architectural masterpiece for their family."

In the vicinity is Mediacorp's former campus, also part of the Caldecott Hill Estate GCB Area. BT reported in June that Mediacorp might be getting ready to put the sprawling leasehold site of slightly more than 752,000 sq ft up for sale, having conducted a request-for-proposal exercise recently.

Market observers had said the site, currently zoned for civic and community institution use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019, may have to be rezoned to residential use.

If a GCB housing development is indeed in the making on that plot, this could change the landscape of Caldecott Hill Estate and bring "intangible benefits" to the neighbours, said SRI managing director Tony Koe on Wednesday.

The EOI exercise for 204 Lornie Road closes at 3pm on Nov 11.

