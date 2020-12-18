CapitaLand remains bullish on flexible workspaces

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CAPITALAND remains sanguine on the future of flexible workspaces in a post-pandemic world as it prepares to open the doors to its second Bridge+ flexible workspace in Singapore.
Located at 79 Robinson Road (the former CPF Building), the 56,000 square foot flexible...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes