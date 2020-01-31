You are here

JTC awards tender for Tuas industrial site to sole bidder

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 12:52 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

JTC Corporation on Friday said it has awarded the tender for an industrial site at Tuas to Progressive Builders, for about S$4.2 million. 

The land parcel, Tuas West Avenue (Plot B), was launched for tender last October. The tender closed on Dec 27, with one bid received.

The site has a 20-year tenure and spans a site area of 9,508 square metres.

It has a gross plot ratio of 1.4 and is zoned "B2" for heavier industrial use.

The project completion period is 60 months.

In October, the land parcel was the second of four released on the confirmed list under the second half of the 2019 industrial government land sales programme.

