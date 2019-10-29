You are here

Home > Real Estate

Lego builds a new headquarters to compete with Apple and Nike

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 3:22 PM

WH_lego_241085.jpg
The architects working on Lego's new campus in western Denmark are designing a structure that the chief executive officer says he hopes will make waves as far afield as Singapore.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[COPENHAGEN] The architects working on Lego's new campus in western Denmark are designing a structure that the chief executive officer says he hopes will make waves as far afield as Singapore.

Lego's 54,000-square meters (13.34-acre) new grounds will host 2,000 employees when completed in 2021. According to Niels Christiansen, the CEO, it will help the company compete with the likes of Apple or Nike for digital, analytic and creative professionals.

"People will get back to London or Singapore and talk about it," Mr Christiansen said.

From its base in Billund, one of the world's most successful toymakers is designing Googleplex-style headquarters that offer play areas, collaborative work spaces, gyms and cafes. But it's more than just a trendy design project. The goal of making international talent feel welcome comes as increasingly strict Danish immigration policies dissuade skilled workers from heading to the country.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Successive Danish governments have introduced tight restrictions on immigration. That's led businesses to complain about a lack of the kinds of qualifications they need to get ahead. According to the latest survey from InterNations, an expat network, Denmark is the second-hardest country in which to settle in, after Kuwait.

SEE ALSO

Marvel superheroes power up Lego's sales

Though the Lego CEO didn't discuss Danish immigration policy, he said that creating a hospitable environment is important. "A building like this does a lot for the retention" of talent and for allowing "really creative people to grow," Mr Christiansen said in a phone interview on Monday, after completing the first phase of the project. People from more than 50 nationalities currently work for Lego in Billund.

Visitors to the campus are greeted by huge yellow bricks perched haphazardly on the roof of the structure and familiar mesh patterns on its walls.

Mr Christiansen said the expectation is that the design will lead to real productivity gains. But he also noted the building's unusual look.

"It's a building that a child would have built," he said.

 

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Denmark’s US$450b pension market is piling Into real estate

Hong Kong shops shutter as months of protest darken economic gloom

Hong Kong housing sales jump as first-time buyers given boost

Why are warehouses such hot merger and acquisition property?

Investing in tourist hotspots amid uncertainty

Utilising, optimising and reaping the full benefits of proptech

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 03:30 PM
Consumer

Burger King to bring plant-based burgers to Europe

[NEW YORK] Burger King will start selling two plant-based meat offerings across Europe, according to Jose Cil, chief...

Oct 29, 2019 03:18 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy to sell 30% stake in Andaman II production sharing contract

KRISENERGY said on Tuesday that it has accepted a binding letter of offer from an undisclosed "major international...

Oct 29, 2019 03:12 PM
Real Estate

Denmark’s US$450b pension market is piling Into real estate

[COPENHAGEN] Funds in the world's top-ranked pension industry are responding to negative interest rates by buying up...

Oct 29, 2019 02:56 PM
Stocks

Australian shares extend winning run on trade optimism

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to seven sessions as investors...

Oct 29, 2019 02:51 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end higher on US-China trade optimism

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares surged to the highest close in a year Tuesday, lifted by optimism about US-China trade talks...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly