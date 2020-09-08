You are here

COMMENTARY

Navigating the shifts in commercial landlord-tenant dynamics

Tenants are demanding more flexibility as the office market softens.
Tue, Sep 08, 2020

Some landlords are proactively engaging with tenants on their needs. The net result is the landlord-tenant relationship will, by necessity, become more fluid.
THE Singapore office market has steadily shifted from a landlord-friendly to a neutral tenant-friendly market as leasing activity continues to soften.

It joins several other markets across the Asia Pacific region which have now become more tenant-friendly. What has changed in the...

