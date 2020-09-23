Oakwood launches day-use workspaces across Asia-Pacific

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
OAKWOOD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, has rolled out day-use workspaces at 17 properties across the Asia-Pacific region, it said on Tuesday.
The day-use solution, named "Work from Oakwood", was launched in response to sustained safe-distancing...
