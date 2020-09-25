Office sector in Asia-Pacific more resilient than other regions: C&W

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE global recession will have a more benign and shorter-lived impact on offices in the Asia-Pacific (Apac) - with the exception of Greater China - than elsewhere in the world, says real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. Meanwhile, the region's office sector will...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes