Parc Canberra condominium sells 64% of its 496 units

Sun, Feb 16, 2020 - 11:24 PM
THE 496-unit executive condominium project Parc Canberra has sold at least 64 per cent or 316 apartments at an average price of S$1,085 per square foot (psf) at the weekend launch.

Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra said in a media statement on Sunday that it launched all the units of Parc Canberra for sale at 9am on Saturday, after an online balloting exercise was conducted the previous day.

As at 4.30pm on Sunday, it has moved 316 units at an average price of S$1,085 psf.

The remaining units in the development - within a five-minute walk from the upcoming Canberra MRT Station - are a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments.

Its showflat, located along Sembawang Vista (next to Sembawang MRT Station), is open daily from 11am to 7pm. The executive condominium was launched amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra has put in place precautionary measures at the showflat, such as mandatory temperature checks, hand sanitising, recording of contact information of all visitors as well as checking their travel history. Those who had travelled to mainland China in the last two weeks were requested not to visit the showflat. In addition, the developers ramped up the frequency of cleaning at the premises.

Hoi Hup Sunway Canberra has also adopted online balloting.

In order to spread out the crowds, the company told applicants to drop off their ballot tickets in person over two days – instead of one – at the sales gallery in the presence of an auditor.

On Friday, the balloting exercise was broadcast live on Parc Canberra's Facebook page. Successful applicants were then asked to visit the sales gallery during allotted time slots on Saturday to book their preferred unit.

