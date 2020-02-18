You are here

Home > Real Estate

Prague seeks to rein in Airbnb to avoid ghost city scenario

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prague 

PRAGUE, the capital of the Czech Republic, is widening its campaign to put the brakes on Airbnb and other holiday rental websites, which they say are locking locals out of the housing market and changing the face of neighbourhoods.

Recently, the city approved a plan that calls for legislative changes allowing local authorities to restrict short leases, improve tax collection and force the platforms to share more details about its users, including the number of guests during a stay.

The city is cooperating with the national government and will try to push the changes through parliament this year.

"We just have to be able to counter the adverse effects of the boom of short-time rentals through digital platforms for citizens whether it is the touristification of neighbourhoods, rising rents or lack of housing," said Hana Kordova Marvanova, who prepared the proposal. "Unfortunately, the current legislation does not give us the means to address the issue."

SEE ALSO

Airbnb extends Beijing suspension to May

Prague has debated for years whether to apply stricter rules to rein in Airbnb. The issue has intensified lately due to ballooning Airbnb rentals in Prague and growing complaints from citizens about noise, damage to historical buildings and rising rents.

The city is also battling a housing crisis as apartments are taken off the market by owners jumping onto the short-term rental bandwagon, mirroring a growing trend across Europe.

Airbnb disputed the claim that the system overloads the housing market and pushes out locals. Company spokeswoman Kirstin MacLeod said a 2018 study by the Czech Center for Economic and Market Analysis concluded that Airbnb accommodation was equivalent to just 1.8 per cent of the city's total housing stock. Nevertheless, the company takes "local concerns seriously", she said, adding that she is willing to work with all parties in Prague and across the globe to make home sharing viable and safe.

"Recently, we have approached the City of Prague on several occasions," Ms MacLeod said, "and offered to work together on a similar partnership and we are hopeful that we can find a common solution in future."

Another study in the same year by the Planning and Development Institute of Prague, however, concluded that as many as a fifth of all apartments in the capital's Old Town district, and 10 per cent in the surrounding areas are listed on the site. Some 80 per cent of listings are entire apartments, according to the study.

So far, Prague has been unsuccessful in regulating the holiday rental site and similar efforts have previously failed to gain the support of lawmakers. The city's councillor, Ms Marvanova, also said that previous talks with Airbnb did not bring any feasible results for the city. It has now joined forces with the Ministry of Local Development to finalise the proposals before going to parliament.

City officials are also holding talks with the Czech Chamber of Commerce and counterparts in Cesky Krumlov, a southern Bohemian town also heavily hit by over-tourism.

"There is an overwhelming agreement that we need the platforms to share information with us," Ms Marvanova said.

If the amendments are passed, Airbnb-type platforms will have to provide municipalities with detailed information regarding units being used in the business, sharing basic host data and the number of guests.

According to Ms Marvanova, the capital led unsuccessful negotiations with Airbnb about providing the data.

Other proposals still have to be further discussed with the ministry. The city also proposes giving local authorities rights to ban renting whole flats as opposed to single rooms, limit the number of rented days or subject the apartments for rent to stricter fire safety rules. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Virus' impact on new home sales expected to be short-term; demand could pick up in H2

China Evergrande gives 25% discount off its properties

China's home-price growth near two-year low as virus spreads

Asking prices for UK homes jump to near record high

Pricier property markets in Australia most sensitive to rates, says RBA report

UK mansion tax could be Conservative winner

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 12:18 AM
Energy & Commodities

Extreme weather to overload urban power grids, study shows

[PARIS] Extreme hot spells made increasingly likely by climate change could overload urban power grids and cause...

Feb 18, 2020 12:15 AM
Consumer

Scotch whisky facing £100m losses on US tariffs: industry body

[EDINBURGH] Scotland's whisky industry is facing a £100 million (S$180.7 million) fall in exports as a 25-per cent...

Feb 18, 2020 12:02 AM
Garage

Trax acquires Paris-based startup Qopius

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC, has bought Paris-based startup Qopius for an...

Feb 17, 2020 11:42 PM
Government & Economy

Indian FM defends citizenship law as he promotes EU ties

[Brussels] India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday defended his country's controversial new...

Feb 17, 2020 11:10 PM
Technology

Facebook warns of risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of EU rules

[BRUSSELS] Facebook warned of threats to innovation and freedom of expression on Monday, ahead of the release of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly