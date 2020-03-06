You are here

Home > Real Estate

Saudi Arabia plans huge surge in mortgage refinancing

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Riyadh

SAUDI Arabia's first mortgage refinancing firm aims to raise its holdings of home-loan portfolios by 10 times this year, as a government push to boost home ownership spurs lending.

The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company - the state-owned equivalent of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the US - plans to buy more than 23 billion riyals (S$8.5 billion) of mortgage portfolios from banks in 2020, said Housing Minister Majed Al-Hogail.

That's a sharp jump from the 2.25 billion riyals it held at the end of last year.

The target reflects "huge growth" in mortgage lending as officials try to raise home ownership from 62 per cent to 70 per cent by 2030, a goal of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic overhaul plan.

SEE ALSO

HK's property insiders in buying mode

Housing is a politically sensitive issue in Saudi Arabia, where some citizens complain about the costs of renting or being unable to afford a family home.

"We want to ensure that access to finance," Mr Al-Hogail said. "We see more mortgage loans in the personal loans and that's all helping the whole market to move and close any shortage."

The government has taken a slew of measures to increase home construction and lending as it works to lift one of the world's lowest mortgage penetration rates.

For years, the absence of refinancing firms limited the ability of banks to expand their mortgage books amid regulatory limits on loans to any one sector. The current refinancing firm was established in 2017.

Ministers have amended central bank rules and given incentives to make it easier for Saudi home-buyers to access financing.

The value of outstanding mortgages has jumped to 482 billion riyals - a 66 per cent increase since 2017 - with an official target of 500 billion by the end of 2020.

Mr Al-Hogail dismissed concerns that the boom could be risky.

"The kingdom's mortgage market is considered one of the lowest when it comes to delinquency - 0.6 per cent," he said.

"While that rate will increase, Saudis are committed to their loans; they are very serious when it comes to liability".

The government is working to increase housing supply, according to Mr Al-Hogail, with 105,000 units under construction and another 100,000 coming soon.

The kingdom is working with local developers as well as others from the US, China, Russia and Egypt, he said. "We are sure that supply is coming to the market." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Retail Reits have priced in Covid-19 impact, say analysts

Hongkong Land net profit dives on revaluation losses

HDB resale market 'resilient' in February

ARA completes acquisition of majority stake in Logos

Arcc Spaces to open flagship project at One Marina Boulevard

What Singapore can learn from Europe's green building journey

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 12:06 AM
Government & Economy

Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid

[WASHINGTON] US Senator Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the...

Mar 5, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort hits 10-week low

[NEW YORK] Consumer confidence among Americans slid to a 10-week low as views of the buying climate dimmed amid...

Mar 5, 2020 11:35 PM
Banking & Finance

Money markets say a BOE cut is nailed on, less so for the ECB

[LONDON] Money markets traders say the Bank of England will cut rates this month and it's just a question of how...

Mar 5, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labour market...

Mar 5, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

MAS sees a spike in scam calls

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has noticed a spike in fraudulent calls impersonating the regulator,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.