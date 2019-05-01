Singapore Dream ends in rude awakening for home buyers

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FOR Ashok, a delivery man in his 40s, the Singapore dream - work hard to own a private property - came true in 2011.
But it ended in a rude awakening when the developer went bust before completing the project.
Ashok and his family sold their public housing flat in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg