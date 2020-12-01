You are here

Singapore's office market will never be the same again

Flexi-working means buildings will face greater pressure to retain tenants; rents are due to calibrate
Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Senior Director and Head of Research, Knight Frank Singapore

Singapore

POST-COVID-19, Singapore's workforce is adapting to the new normal of flexible working. As in other parts of the world, 2020 has laid bare some truths: office work can be done from home, and workers' wellness is indispensable to business continuity and the economy.

Real Estate

Stay up to date with The Business Times for