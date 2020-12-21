You are here

Singapore's vaccine hub quest to drive up cold storage rents: Cushman & Wakefield

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 3:15 PM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg

IN light of Singapore's quest to position itself for the storage, distribution and shipment of vaccines, rents for cold store logistics warehouses are expected to increase from S$2.50-S$3.50 per square foot per month currently as demand outstrips supply.

This is according to Cushman...

