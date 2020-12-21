Singapore's vaccine hub quest to drive up cold storage rents: Cushman & Wakefield

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IN light of Singapore's quest to position itself for the storage, distribution and shipment of vaccines, rents for cold store logistics warehouses are expected to increase from S$2.50-S$3.50 per square foot per month currently as demand outstrips supply.
This is according to Cushman...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes