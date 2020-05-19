You are here

Home > Real Estate

US housing starts fall sharply in April

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 9:57 PM

doc7an5dkmr50i1bmw71430_doc79cynkrp70zkj0escob.jpg
US homebuilding dropped to a five-year low in April, underlining fears that the novel coronavirus crisis would lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilding dropped to a five-year low in April, underlining fears that the novel coronavirus crisis would lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

Housing starts tumbled 30.2 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000 units last month, the lowest level since early 2015, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts would fall to a pace of 927,000 units in April.

Housing starts dropped 29.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April. Homebuilding fell in all four regions last month.

Though many states considered homebuilding as essential when they enforced lockdown orders in mid-March to curb the spread of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, disruptions to building material supply chains likely weighed on activity in the last couple of months.

As the country gradually reopens, there are indications the worst of the homebuilding slump in likely over. A survey on Monday showed an increase in homebuilder confidence in May. With at least 21.4 million people having lost their jobs in March and April, however, the housing market could remain subdued for a while even with mortgage rates near record lows.

SEE ALSO

Mnuchin expects large Q2 unemployment, negative economic data

Permits for future home construction plunged 20.8 per cent to a rate of 1.074 million units in April.

The housing market was back on the recovery path before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after hitting a soft patch that started in the first quarter of 2018 and lasted through the second quarter of 2019. It has expanded for three straight quarters. Economists are, however, expecting a sharp contraction in the second quarter.

Economists expect the housing market downturn, together with a collapse in consumer spending, business investment and manufacturing, will result in gross domestic product (GDP)shrinking at as much as a 40 per cent pace in the second quarter, the deepest since the 1930s. The economy contracted at a 4.8 per cent rate in the January-March quarter.

Single-family homebuilding, which accounts for the largest share of the housing market, dropped 25.4 per cent to a rate of 650,000 units in April. Single-family building permits declined 24.3 per cent to a rate of 669,000 units in April.

In the volatile multi-family housing segment, starts dived 40.5 per cent to a rate of 241,000 units last month. Permits for multi-family units fell 14.2 per cent to a rate of 405,100 units. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Training centre space at Paya Lebar Square up for sale at S$6.1m

Prime US Reit manager appoints Harmeet Singh Bedi as deputy CEO, CFO

GuocoLand obtains S$730m green loan for Tan Quee Lan development

More than 15,000 Hong Kong shops may close without rent relief

UOL managers and above taking pay cut of up to 18% to manage costs

Nassim bungalow put on market with asking price of over S$41m

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 09:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower after strong start to the week

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits following the S&P 500's best...

May 19, 2020 09:47 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH subsidiaries seek judicial management

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that two of its subsidiaries have each...

May 19, 2020 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin expects large Q2 unemployment, negative economic data

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that he is continuing to see large unemployment...

May 19, 2020 09:15 PM
Government & Economy

Financial institutions allowed more onsite staff from June 2: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will allow financial institutions (FIs) here to reopen more customer-...

May 19, 2020 09:05 PM
Technology

Cyber attack on easyJet gets details of 9 million customers

[LONDON] A cyber attack on British airline easyJet accessed the email and travel details of around nine million...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.