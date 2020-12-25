You are here

US new home sales dive 11% in November

Fri, Dec 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

SALES of new US single-family homes fell more than expected in November, but the housing market remains underpinned by historically low mortgage rates.

New home sales tumbled 11 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 841,000 units last month, the Commerce...

