You are here

Home > Real Estate

US pending home sales post record gain in May

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

CONTRACT signings to purchase previously owned US homes surged in May by the most on record as mortgage rates fell and some states began to reopen from coronavirus lockdowns.

The National Association of Realtors' (NAR) index of pending home sales increased 44.3 per cent to a three-month high of 99.6, after falling in April to the lowest level in records back to 2001.

The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 19.3 per cent gain in May. Even with the outsize advance, the index is below the pre-pandemic high of 111.4, reached in February.

The advance adds to signs that the residential real estate market is snapping back faster than most of the economy after the typically robust spring home-selling season was interrupted amid the shutdowns.

SEE ALSO

Federal Reserve's Powell warns US recovery depends on containing virus

Mortgage rates have dropped to the lowest on record, helping to stabilise demand, though the industry may be challenged by high unemployment and lingering health concerns.

"The outlook has significantly improved," Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, said in a statement.

The Realtors project existing home sales to reach 4.93 million units this year, up from a previous forecast of 4.77 million. Last year, there were more than 5.3 million previously owned homes sold.

An S&P homebuilders index advanced 1 per cent in early trading on Monday after the Realtors data.

Some government officials began easing their restrictions on business in May. With coronavirus cases increasing in states including Texas, California and Florida, some locations are putting a pause on lockdowns. Still, home-purchase loan applications are close to an 11-year high. Pending home sales rebounded sharply in all US regions, including a 56.2 per cent monthly jump in the West and a 43.3 per cent gain in the South. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Beauty World site set to catalyse area's rejuvenation

Bali hotels on sale at discounts as virus hits tourism

HK May home prices rise at fastest pace in 13 months

Homebuilder Redrow to shrink London business, warns of full-year sales drop

IHG ramps up hotel reopenings, posts 76% drop in May room revenue

URA launches Jalan Anak Bukit site under dual-envelope tender

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 12:36 AM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Jul 1, 2020 12:35 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer confidence up to 98.1 in June, above expectations: survey

[WASHINGTON] The Conference Board on Tuesday said the lifting of lockdowns to stop the coronavirus pushed the US...

Jul 1, 2020 12:13 AM
Technology

India's Chinese app ban seen jolting US$1b expansion of ByteDance

[NEW DELHI] An Indian ban on dozens of Chinese apps following a border clash between the two nations has possibly...

Jul 1, 2020 12:08 AM
Life & Culture

Carl Reiner, American comedy great, dead at 98

[LOS ANGELES] Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner...

Jun 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Airbus to announce job cuts after meeting with unions

[PARIS] Airbus SE is poised to make its biggest job cuts ever, as the European planemaker scales back operations to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.