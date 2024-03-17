Enterprise Singapore chairman Peter Ong will retire from his role at the end of March.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

"Companies should be aggressive in going abroad despite global uncertainty: EnterpriseSG chairman"

DESPITE deglobalisation and geopolitical uncertainty, Singapore companies should double down on going abroad for growth, said Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) outgoing chairman Peter Ong in an interview with local media.

EnterpriseSG will continue to support this, he said, as part of its two key strategies: developing growth industries and grooming local enterprises. Beyond providing grants to companies that need help, the statutory board’s focus is on nurturing potential winners.

Granted, the volatile economic environment makes it more challenging for businesses – especially smaller ones – to internationalise, said Ong.

But he stresesd that globally, Singapore companies are still seen...